Pippa Middleton Marries James Matthews in Rural England

ENGLEFIELD GREEN, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Pippa Middleton and her father Michael Middleton arrive at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein—Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made gown, has married a wealthy financier as members of the royal family, including her sister, looked on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews married Saturday at a church in rural England, west of London.

The wedding party included Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. Both wore special outfits when they arrived with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa's sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits.

Middleton came to the church accompanied by her father Michael in a vintage convertible. She wore a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a tiara.

Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife were among the guests.