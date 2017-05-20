Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge adjusts the dress of Pippa Middleton as she enters the church during the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

Kate Middleton continued the family tradition of turning heads at weddings Saturday, when she opted to wear a pale pink dress at her sister Pippa's nuptials .

The dress was created by the same designer, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, who dreamed up Kate's wedding gown and Pippa's scene-stealing bridesmaid's dress for the royal wedding in 2011, according to Elle .

Princess Kate also added a rose-studded fascinator to her ensemble and completed the look with matching pointed-toe heels, foregoing her favorite nude pumps.

Also matching was the sash on little Charlotte 's adorable dress, seen here as Kate attempted to quiet down a gaggle of riled-up tots before heading into the ceremony.