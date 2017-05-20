Kate Middleton continued the family tradition of turning heads at weddings Saturday, when she opted to wear a pale pink dress at her sister Pippa's nuptials.
The dress was created by the same designer, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, who dreamed up Kate's wedding gown and Pippa's scene-stealing bridesmaid's dress for the royal wedding in 2011, according to Elle.
Princess Kate also added a rose-studded fascinator to her ensemble and completed the look with matching pointed-toe heels, foregoing her favorite nude pumps.
Also matching was the sash on little Charlotte's adorable dress, seen here as Kate attempted to quiet down a gaggle of riled-up tots before heading into the ceremony.