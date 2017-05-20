World
Wedding Of Pippa Middleton And James Matthews
ENGLEFIELD GREEN, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Pippa Middleton and her father Michael Middleton arrive at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein—Samir Hussein/WireImage
World

Pippa Middleton to Marry James Matthews in Rural England

Associated Press
7:07 AM ET

(LONDON) — Pippa Middleton got to the church on time Saturday for her wedding to a wealthy financier with a party of senior royals, including her sister, looking on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews are marrying a church in rural England.

Middleton arrived at the church accompanied by her father in a vintage convertible. She was wearing a bespoke wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon and a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones.

Matthews arrived shortly before his bride-to-be in formal wear.

The wedding party includes Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. They arrived with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa's sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits.

There was sporadic rain in the area mixed with periods of sunshine. Well-wishers and hordes of reporters gathered outside the church grounds but were kept far from the building.

The ceremony is at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, to be followed by a later reception at the bride's parents' estate in nearby Bucklebury.

The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

There is speculation Harry will bring his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, to the reception.

