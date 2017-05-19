Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseNotre Dame Students Plan to Protest Mike Pence's Commencement Speech
Donald Trump Holds Joint Press Conference With Colombian President Santos
MexicoA TV Show About 'El Chapo' Guzman Is a Univision Hit, and It's Coming to Netflix
tv-show-el-chapo-guzman-univision-netflix
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Islam Speech Will Call for Unity in a 'Battle Between Good and Evil'
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-DEPART
Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
We Day California 2017 - Arrivals
FBI Director James Comey Testifies
James Comey testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on May 3, 2017.  Samuel Corum—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Senate

James Comey Will Testify in Open Session Before Senate Intelligence Committee

Associated Press
May 19, 2017

Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.

The committee's chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, and the ranking Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner, announced Friday that Comey will testify in an open setting before the committee. The date of the hearing has not yet been set.

Burr says the committee wants to hear from Comey on his role in the development of the U.S. intelligence agencies' assessment that Russia interfered in last year's election. He says he hopes Comey's testimony will answer some of the questions that have arisen since Comey was suddenly dismissed last week by President Donald Trump.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME