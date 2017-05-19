Politics
Search
Sign In
MexicoA TV Show About 'El Chapo' Guzman Is a Univision Hit, and It's Coming to Netflix
tv-show-el-chapo-guzman-univision-netflix
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Islam Speech Will Call for Unity in a 'Battle Between Good and Evil'
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-DEPART
Music5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week
We Day California 2017 - Arrivals
White HouseJeb Bush Calls Donald Trump 'Chaos President' and Urges Him to 'Stop Tweeting'
Key Speakers At The 2017 Milken Conference
Donald Trump Holds Joint Press Conference With Colombian President Santos
US Vice President Mike Pence arrives to a news conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference at the White House May 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mark Wilson—Getty Images
White House

Notre Dame Students Plan to Protest Mike Pence's Commencement Speech

Mahita Gajanan
6:39 PM ET

Some University of Notre Dame students plan to walk out of Vice President Mike Pence's commencement speech at the university on Sunday.

Notre Dame's student activist coalition, We StaND For, planned the walkout to stand in solidarity with those affected by Pence's policies, the group said in a statement.

"During his time as governor of the state of Indiana and now as Vice-President, Pence has targeted the civil rights protections of members of LGBT_ community, rejected the Syrian refugee resettlement program, supported an unconstitutional ban of religious minorities, and fought against sanctuary cities," the coalition said. "All of these policies have marginalized our vulnerable sisters and brothers for their religion, skin color, or sexual orientation."

We StaND For said inviting Pence to speak contradicts Notre Dame's Catholic values. The university's decision to have Pence speak has caused controversy elsewhere — more than 1,700 Notre Dame alumni signed a letter expressing disappointment that Pence was appointed as commencement speaker. Several other groups will protest the speech off-campus, including Planned Parenthood of Indiana & Kentucky, the Nu Black Power Movement and Alliance for Democracy, the Washington Post reports.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME