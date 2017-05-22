The Morning Brief: Trump in Israel, Ford's New CEO and Billboard Music Awards 2017

Drake poses in the press room with his 13 awards at the Billboard Music Awards, on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas.

Drake poses in the press room with his 13 awards at the Billboard Music Awards, on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Richard Shotwell—AP

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

President Trump begins visit to Israel

President Donald Trump has arrived in Israel for the second leg of his first foreign trip as commander-in-chief. He told reporters he came to Israel "to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between the United States and the state of Israel," according to the Associated Press. Trump also said his visit with Saudi Arabia gave him "new hope" for peace there.

New guidelines say no fruit juice for kids

Parents should rethink giving fruit juice to children under the age of 1, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics , which published its new guidelines today in the journal Pediatrics . The organization changed its recommendation on fruit juices for the first time since 2001, due to concerns about obesity and tooth decay. Fruit juice offers no nutritional value to very young children, the American Academy of Pediatrics said.

Drake is big winner at 2017 Billboard Awards

Drake took home 13 awards, including Top Artist, at last night’s Billboard Music Awards . The rapper broke Adele’s record for most awards won by an artist in one night. Here’s the full list of winners.

Also:

A bomb attack at a Bangkok hospital has left at least 20 people injured.

Jury selection begins in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial . Here's what to know.

Ford Motor Company is replacing CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett.

The FBI is investigating whether a fatal stabbing at the University of Maryland was a hate crime .

More than 100 Notre Dame students walked out during Vice President Mike Pence's commencement speech yesterday.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com .