Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
MusicSoundgarden Rocker Chris Cornell's Family Disputes That He Committed Suicide
Soundgarden Perform At Shepherds Bush Empire In London
Music8 Things to Know About Solange's Super Secret Guggenheim Performance
Solange
republicansNearly a Quarter of GOP Millennials Have Defected from the Party of Trump, Study Says
Donald Trump Campaigns In Scranton, PA One Day Before Election
TransportationSee the Vintage Airline Posters That Helped Imaginations Take Flight
TWA Europe circa 1960.
We Day California 2017 - Arrivals
INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Selena Gomez attends the We Day California 2017 on April 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) JB Lacroix—WireImage
Music

5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Raisa Bruner
5:19 PM ET

This week, Selena Gomez dropped a surprising new song that takes its cues from the Talking Heads. Former One Direction member Liam Payne takes his place as a new voice in hip-hop, with an assist from Quavo. And rising artists Doctrine, Lauv, and Liana Bank$ experiment with refreshing new takes on alternative pop and tropical R&B.

"Bad Liar," Selena Gomez

In an unexpected twist, Selena Gomez decided to sample the Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer" for her latest single. A dramatic departure from her previous work, "Bad Liar" is a whispery, slinky track laced with the irresistible chorus beat of the '70s favorite. Gomez plays her voice like an instrument, modulating her breathy delivery and pitch for a surprisingly subtle pop song that builds effectively to hit status.

"Play," Doctrine

A mysterious musical collective out of San Diego that calls itself Doctrine has made its debut with a bang on "Play," a sharply orchestrated piece of futuristic pop. An experiment in manipulation of choir voices, "Play" is a minimalist but textured track that takes its cues from classical choral music and finds power in floating, restrained layers and precise electronic production. From the first listen, it hits just the right chord.

"Strip That Down," Liam Payne feat. Quavo

The return of the boys of One Direction continues this week with the debut solo single from Liam Payne. "Strip That Down," featuring Migos rapper Quavo and with a songwriting credit to Ed Sheeran, is a straight-up hip-hop bop, riffing on the classic beats of standby hit "Rack City." But Payne, a deftly powerful vocalist, lays on a syrupy melody to give it a modern update. With "Strip That Down," he also officially sheds his parent-approved boy band status, singing smoothly about the joys of full-blown adulthood.

"People Like Me," Liana Bank$ feat. Ayo Jay

As a songwriter for artists like Lily Allen, Queens-based artist Liana Bank$ has found success making music that's rich and balanced. In her own work, her distinctive voice, marked by a lazy, breathy lilt, finds room to play. New release "People Like Me" off her forthcoming sophomore project is the kind of song you want to play all summer long, a breezy and tropical slow bop that's nicely cut by a featured verse from Ayo Jay.

"I Like Me Better," Lauv

Opening with a plucky instrumental and reflective intro verse, "I Like Me Better" feels like it could be a B side of Justin Bieber's smash hit "Love Yourself." Then it picks up momentum, finding a catchy drop and transforming into a proper summer jam without losing its meditative qualities. Californian songwriter Lauv is known for introspective writing and pretty melodies — he's got a writing credit on The Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato's "No Promises" — and "I Like Me Better" continues his streak of finding the sweet spot in down-tempo pop.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME