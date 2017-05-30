The 18 Most Hilarious Game of Thrones Memes of All Time

Warning : This post contains spoilers for the first six seasons of Game of Thrones .

As Game of Thrones hurtles toward its seventh season — and in turn, the battle between the living and the dead that it seems to have been teasing since its very first scene — the show is undoubtedly setting fans up for some pretty dark moments. In fact, based on its grisly track record , it seems almost certain that a number of main characters will die before the series finally comes to a close after just 13 more episodes.

So to keep things light as the long-awaited winter descends, here are 18 of the most hilarious memes Thrones has given rise to during its six-season run.

Hipster Jon Snow

Inspired by Jon's insistence on taking the black before the whole Night's Watch thing became cool, this meme puts a Westerosi spin on the classic hipster joke. Because knowing everything would just be way too mainstream.

Mad Man George R.R. Martin

In the wake of Ned Stark's beheading and the horror of the Red Wedding, fans worked through their grief by cracking jokes about George R.R. Martin's penchant for killing off main characters.

This isn't true. I also drink wine. pic.twitter.com/05QXLZyo4X - George RR Martin (@GeorgeRRMartin_) May 17, 2014

Winter Is Coming

Ever since Ned solemnly uttered House Stark's foreboding motto in Thrones ' very first episode, the "winter is coming" meme has come to signify the impending arrival of any ominous event — especially when it comes to parodying popular trends.

Jon Snow Knows Nothing

Thanks to Ygritte's frequent reminders , every Thrones fan knows that Jon Snow knows nothing. And thanks to memes, now everyone on the internet knows it too.

Daenerys' Unruly Dragons

Despite her Mother of Dragons nickname, Dany has had some major problems keeping her winged trio in check. Of course, this predicament has also made for some excellent comedic fodder.

The Night King's Challenge

Following Jon Snow's ominous first encounter with the White Walkers and their army of wights in season five's "Hardhome," the internet had a field day with the Night King's final taunting gesture to the Lord Commander.

Hold the Door

Although Hodor's final moments in season six's "The Door" were tragic, fans still found a way to mix some humor into tributes to the gentle giant's door-holding heroism.

The Shame Nun

The Septa who followed behind Cersei ringing a bell while repeatedly chanting "shame" during the latter's walk of atonement through the streets of King's Landing not only inspired an extreme thirst for revenge , but a slew of jokes about real life situations in which she'd be useful.

A Series of Unfortunate Starks

It's common knowledge that the Stark family hasn't fared particularly well since the start of the series, so the internet decided to add insult to injury by parodying their plight.

Everybody Hates Joffrey

Widely considered one of the most-hated characters in television history, the petulant King Joffrey is almost too easy of a target in the world of online humor.

But They May Hate Olly More

If there's anyone who can compete for Joffrey's crown, it's Jon Snow's mentee-turned-murderer Olly, who delivered the final blow during the Night's Watch assassination of the Lord Commander in the season five finale.

Oberyn's Headaches

The season four sequence in which The Mountain defeated Oberyn Martell in a trial by combat by crushing the Red Viper's skull with his bare hands was dubbed "one of the most gruesome scenes to date" by Rotten Tomatoes . It also received the distinction of being turned into a hilarious meme.

Friend-Zoned Jorah

Try as he might, Jorah has never been able to catch Daenerys' eye in the romantic way he so desires. It probably doesn't help that he now has a disease that's slowly turning him into an angry stone monster .

Run, Rickon, Run

Even Art Parkinson — who played the late Rickon Stark — knew his character should have zigzagged while running from Ramsay Bolton's arrows during the "Battle of the Bastards."

i found a great app for rickon stark! pic.twitter.com/kK00owPQNB - lauren (@AMANlTACAPLAN) June 20, 2016

Me, sitting on my couch, watching Rickon run in a straight line last night's #GoT 😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/b57uC8rd3s - Aaron West (@ayyy_west) June 20, 2016

Lannisters Always Pay Their Debts

This clever play on the oft-repeated words of House Lannister seems like it was pretty much inevitable.

A Girl Has No Name

Since Jaqen H'ghar's season two introduction, the Faceless Men have become known for speaking in the third-person — a habit that Arya adopted during her stay at the House of Black and White. The internet clearly thinks this practice would come in handy in real life.

Queen Lyanna Mormont

The 10-year-old Lady of Bear Island became an instant fan-favorite following her season six debut, with some declaring her the show's ultimate power player.

If George had given Lyanna Mormont 3 dragons this story would have been over 4 seasons ago. pic.twitter.com/csRVNShZ57 - B Mo (@TheBMo) June 6, 2016

Jon Snow Lives

After more than year of speculation over the fate of the "dead" Jon Snow, fans were overjoyed by his resurrection in the closing moments of season six's "Home."