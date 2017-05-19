Politics
Search
Sign In
White HouseYou Can Now Apply to Intern in President Trump's White House
Exterior Of White House Against Sky In City
moviesTom Hardy Will Star in Spider-Man Spinoff Venom
"The Revenant" - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
IdeasThe Destructive Lie Behind "Mass Incarceration"
California State Prisons Face Overcrowding Issues
ImmigrationAn Undocumented Mother of 2 Was Detained After an Immigration Check-In
White House

President Trump to Russian Diplomats: Firing 'Nut Job' James Comey Relieved Pressure From Russia Probe

Mahita Gajanan
3:41 PM ET

President Donald Trump told Russian diplomats who visited the Oval Office that firing former FBI director James Comey relieved "great pressure" he felt regarding the bureau's investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russian operatives, according to a New York Times report.

Trump referred to Comey, who was fired earlier this month, as a "real nut job," according to the Times, which cited a document that summarized the president's meeting with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

"I just fired the head of the F.B.I. He was crazy, a real nut job," Trump said, according to the Times. "I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off."

“I’m not under investigation," he added, according to the Times.

Trump's comments again highlight that he seemingly fired Comey because he was frustrated with the FBI's investigation into ties between his campaign and Russia. Although he essentially said he came to his decision because of the investigation during an interview with NBC News last week, the White House's official reasoning for firing Comey has shifted several times.

The meeting between Trump and the Russian officials also proved controversial after it was revealed that the president disclosed classified information to the diplomats.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer did not dispute the Times account of Trump's conversation with the Russian officials. He said in a statement that Comey put pressure on Trump's ability to work on diplomatic matters with Russia.

"By grandstanding and politicizing the investigation into Russia's actions, James Comey created unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia," Spicer said. "The investigation would have always continued, and obviously, the termination of Comey would not have ended it. Once again, the real story is that our national security has been undermined by the leaking of private and highly classified conversations."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME