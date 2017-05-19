You Can Now Apply to Intern in President Trump's White House

If you've ever wondered what it's like to work in the White House, you may be able to find out.

In a statement , The White House announced on Friday that it is now accepting applications for its Fall 2017 Internship Program. The internship lasts from September 6 to December 8.

Applications are open until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 16. Any applications received after that time won't be considered, according to the White House. To apply, applicants must be a U.S. citizen and 18 years old by the start of the internship (Sept. 6). In addition, those applying have to commit to the full internship term to be eligible.

But that's not all: According to the White House, interns must be either a current student, recent graduate, or veteran of the United States Armed Forces.

"The White House Internship Program is highly competitive. Applicants are selected based on their demonstrated commitment to public service, leadership in the community, and commitment to the Trump Administration ," the statement reads.

The internship is unpaid, and housing is not provided. Interns must be able to work for a minimum of 16 hours per week.

Those who have questions about the program can email intern_application@who.eop.gov. For more information, click here .