SAUDI-US-GCC-DIPLOMACY
Donald Trump attends a meeting with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 21, 2017.  Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
White House

Trump's Approval Rating Just Hit a New Low. See How He Stacks Up Against Past Presidents

David Johnson
3:32 PM ET

President Trump's approval rating sank to 34% over the weekend, the lowest it's been since he took office.

The rating, based on Gallup polling data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday, came after a week in which Trump threatened North Korea with "fire and fury" amid escalating tensions. Some of the polling data was collected after violence broke out at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday, and Trump faced criticism for not directly condemning the racist groups that organized the demonstration. (He more explicitly denounced white supremacists and neo-Nazi sympathizers on Monday.)

Previously, Trump's lowest approval rating since taking office had been 35% in late March.

Since Gallup began presidential approval polls in 1945, six presidents have seen as low or lower approval ratings than Trump during their overall time in office: Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Jimmy C arter , George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush.

However, Trump's first six months in office have been marked by some of the lowest early approval ratings of any President in modern history. In the graph below, you can compare Trump’s approval ratings over his first 206 days with those of presidents dating back to Truman, when Gallup began the presidential approval poll.

Methodology

Approval data is from Gallup polls and compiled by the American Presidency Project.

