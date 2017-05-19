Science
We Day California 2017 - Arrivals
Key Speakers At The 2017 Milken Conference
Soundgarden Perform At Shepherds Bush Empire In London
Solange
ANTARCTICA Antarctic Peninsula Livingstone Island Hannah Point. Landscape with moss beds.
Antarctic Peninsula Livingstone Island Hannah Point. Landscape with moss beds.  Photograph by Universal Images Group—Getty
global warming

Global Warming Is Turning Antarctica Green, Study Says

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:02 PM ET

Parts of Antarctica are starting to see more greenery as temperatures rise, a new study says.

"We identified significant changepoints in all sites and proxies, suggesting fundamental and widespread changes in the terrestrial biosphere," the study, which was published in Current Biology Thursday, reads.

The changes in the Antarctic also parallel the greening occurring in the Arctic, according to the study. Changes in moss levels were tracked by analyzing carbon and reveled that significant changes began after 1950.

The growth of Antarctic greening is also expected to increase as temperatures continue to rise, according to the study.

The study says the results suggest Antarctica's ecosystems will "alter rapidly under future warming, leading to major changes in the biology and landscape of this iconic region."

