Television

Fox News Fires Bob Beckel for Making Insensitive Remark to Black Employee

Associated Press
2:09 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — Fox News Channel says it has fired prime-time commentator Bob Beckel for making an insensitive remark to a black employee.

Beckel, who has been a liberal panelist on the show "The Five," was on his second tour of duty at Fox after being bounced in 2015 for substance abuse.

Fox gave no details on the incident. But lawyer Doug Wigdor said Beckel allegedly left his office when a man came to work on his computer, saying he was doing so because the man was black.

Wigdor said that when his client complained to human resources at Fox, Beckel attempted to intimidate him into withdrawing the complaint.

Fox denied that anyone tried to intimidate the employee and said Beckel had apologized.

