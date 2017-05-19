World
Search
Sign In
Health CareViolent Attacks on Health Care Facilities Increased in 2016, Report Finds
violent-attacks-to-health-care-facilities-are-up-syria-aleppo-hospital
celebritiesRuby Rose Criticizes Katy Perry's New Revenge-Themed Single 'Swish Swish'
Backstage - 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Saudi ArabiaIn Riyadh, Saudis Are Hopeful Donald Trump's Visit Can Reboot U.S. Relations
trump-trip-saudi-arabia-billboard-king-salman
MusicKaty Perry and Nicki Minaj's New Song 'Swish Swish' Is Inspiring Some Strong Internet Reactions
2011 American Music Awards - Backstage &amp; Audience
london

Julian Assange Calls Sweden's Decision to Drop Rape Investigation an 'Important Victory'

Associated Press
12:41 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — Julian Assange says Sweden's decision to drop a rape investigation against him is "an important victory for me and for the U.N. human rights system."

Speaking from the balcony of Ecuador's London embassy, the WikiLeaks founder says his seven-year legal ordeal — which he calls unjust detention — "is not something that I can forgive."

He says says his battle is not over, and "the proper war is just commencing." Assange believes the United States wants him extradited and arrested in connection with WikiLeaks' publication of classified U.S. documents.

Assange says his legal team will contact U.K. officials to seek a way forward in resolving in resolving his status.

Although Sweden has dropped its investigation of rape allegations against Assange, British police say they still intend to arrest him on a charge of jumping bail if he leaves the Ecuadorean Embassy.

He also says he would be "happy" to discuss the case with the U.S. Department of Justice despite U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions saying that arresting Assange is a priority. President Donald Trump has said it is "OK" with him if Sessions does that.

Assange contends the United States should recognize his First Amendment rights as a journalist.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME