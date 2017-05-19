U.S.
Search
Sign In
londonJulian Assange Calls Sweden's Decision to Drop Rape Investigation an 'Important Victory'
Sweden Announce That They Are Dropping Rape Charges Against Julian Assange
Saudi ArabiaIn Riyadh, Saudis Are Hopeful Donald Trump's Visit Can Reboot U.S. Relations
trump-trip-saudi-arabia-billboard-king-salman
MusicKaty Perry and Nicki Minaj's New Song 'Swish Swish' Is Inspiring Some Strong Internet Reactions
2011 American Music Awards - Backstage &amp; Audience
Five Best IdeasTreat Core Subjects Like Extracurriculars
Students asking questions of teacher leading astronomy lesson
anthony weiner

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner Pleads Guilty in Sexting Case and Faces Years in Prison

Associated Press
Updated: 11:46 AM ET | Originally published: 11:28 AM ET

(NEW YORK) — Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, whose penchant for sexting strangers ended his political career and led to an investigation that upended the presidential race, pleaded guilty Friday to criminal charges in connection with his online communications with a 15-year-old girl.

Weiner pleaded guilty to a charge of transmitting sexual material to a minor and could get years in prison. He agreed not to appeal any sentence between 21 and 27 months in prison.

In court, Weiner cried as he apologized to the teenager with whom he exchanged sexually explicit texts.

"I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse," the former Democratic congressman said.

Weiner was already in federal custody ahead of the hearing. The judge told him he would have to register as a sex offender.

The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the 15-year-old North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site, the Daily Mail, that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months.

She also accused him of asking her to undress on camera.

The investigation led FBI agents to seize his laptop computer, which led to the discovery of a new cache of emails that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had sent to Huma Abedin, Weiner's wife.

In late October, just days before the election, FBI Director James Comey stunned the country by announcing that his agency was reopening its closed investigation into Clinton's handling of State Department business on a private email server so it could analyze the newly discovered correspondence.

That inquiry was brief. Comey announced shortly before the election that the new emails contained nothing to change his view that Clinton could not be charged with a crime. But Clinton partly blamed her loss to Republican Donald Trump on Comey's announcement.

Weiner, who represented New York in Congress from 1999 to 2011, resigned after revelations that he was sending sexually explicit messages to multiple women.

He ran for New York City mayor in 2013 and was leading several polls until it was revealed he had continued his questionable behavior. His failed mayoral bid was the subject of the documentary "Weiner."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME