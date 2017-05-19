Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj's New Song 'Swish Swish' Is Inspiring Some Strong Internet Reactions

Katy Perry dropped a third single on Friday as a surprise from her upcoming album Witness — and this time, it's a collaboration with rap queen Nicki Minaj . "Swish Swish" is a feisty hip-hop track that lets both artists show off their respective areas of expertise, starting with a melodic Perry intro and then segueing into a club-ready beat over which Minaj handily spits some flow.

A tune about getting over the haters, with whom both Perry and Minaj are rumored to be embroiled in feuds , Twitter was quick to catch on to the summer-ready banger and sing its praises. This is the third drop from Perry, following "Chained to the Rhythm" featuring Skip Marley and "Bon Appetit" featuring Migos. Perry and Minaj have not previously sung together, although they have made friendly appearances at awards shows over the years and some expect another collaboration with Calvin Harris to be released in short order. In any case, the internet is pretty ecstatic about the confluence of queens.

swish swish bish

another one in the basket

can't touch this

another one in the casket #SwishSwish pic.twitter.com/kQHQ3MUacn - cley (@cleytu) May 19, 2017

CTTR: political liberation!!!

BA: Sexual liberation!!!

SWISH SWISH: liberation from negativity!!!

whole new level @katyperry - ⚡Chandru Vicky⚡ (@chandruvicky007) May 19, 2017

Swish swish is Nickis best collab this year. Go argue with your momma not me #NickiBBMAs pic.twitter.com/MCktbunPw8 - ♣️ (@minajwave) May 19, 2017