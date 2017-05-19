U.S.
Search
Sign In
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Attorney Didn't Want Him to Sign His 2016 Financial Disclosure
President Donald Trump
MusicHow One Photographer Captured Jimi Hendrix at His Peak
Jimi Hendrix on stage at the Newport Pop Festival, Northridge, California, June 22, 1969.
BooksThe World Over Which Charles Lindbergh Flew
Charles Lindbergh, record breaking aviator, 1927.
moviesTodd Haynes' Wonderstruck Will Leave You Exactly That
todd haynes wonderstruk
mississippi-boy-missing-killed-mother-ebony-archie
Family members carry a grief-stricken Ebony Archie, mother of Kingston Frazier, after learning the young boy was found dead after being kidnapped during the theft of his mother's vehicle from a Kroger parking lot, on May 18, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. Elijah Baylis—The Clarion-Ledger/AP
Crime

‘That's Evil.’ Family Mourns After 6-Year-Old Boy Is Kidnapped and Killed

Melissa Chan
10:40 AM ET

A Mississippi family is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy who was fatally shot inside his mother’s car Thursday, after the vehicle he was in was stolen from a parking lot as his mom was shopping for groceries, authorities said.

The child, Kingston Frazier, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the back of his head following an hours-long search, according to the New York Times. Three teenagers face murder charges in his kidnapping and killing.

Before the grim discovery, the boy’s relatives had issued a public plea for those responsible to safely return him. Several family members were overcome with grief upon hearing news of the kindergartener’s death, including his mother, who collapsed and had to be carried away by loved ones, the Clarion-Ledger reported.

mississippi-highway-patrol-boy-missing-amber-alert-murder-kingston-fraizerKingston Frazier Mississippi Highway Patrol 

"It’s hard to know that people out there are evil, that would kill a child," Velma Eddington, the boy’s great-aunt, told the newspaper. "That’s evil. That baby hadn’t done anything to him. That baby hadn’t done nothing. They could have left that child on that back seat, asleep. They didn’t have to kill him. Those people are evil. Evil."

Dwan Wakefield, D’Allen Washington and Byron McBride were arrested and face charges of capital murder, according to the Times. All three suspects are 17 years old.

Mississippi-Boy-Killed-Car-Stolen-mother-shootingDwan Wakefield (left), Tyreek Washington (center) and Byron McBride (right) Madison County Detention Center 

It’s unclear why the car was stolen and whether the suspects knew the boy was inside at the time. Authorities said Kingston’s mother Ebony Archie left him inside the running car as she went into a grocery store at about 1:15 a.m. She told a nearby sheriff’s deputy that her car was missing, but authorities did not immediately know her son was also taken.

The car with the boy’s body was later found abandoned about a dozen miles away, according to the Times.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME