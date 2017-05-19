Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
moviesOkja: A Super-Cute Super-Pig Made to Suffer Supremely
Okja
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Attorney Didn't Want Him to Sign His 2016 Financial Disclosure
President Donald Trump
MusicHow One Photographer Captured Jimi Hendrix at His Peak
Jimi Hendrix on stage at the Newport Pop Festival, Northridge, California, June 22, 1969.
BooksThe World Over Which Charles Lindbergh Flew
Charles Lindbergh, record breaking aviator, 1927.
starburst-candy-dress-wrappers
Courtesy of Wrigley
Pennsylvania

Woman Turns 10,000 Starburst Candy Wrappers Into a Dress

Associated Press
10:50 AM ET

(ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa.) — A Pennsylvania woman has made a dress from more than 10,000 Starburst candy wrappers given to her by her high school sweetheart-turned-husband.

Emily Seilhamer is an artist and upcycler — meaning she recycles items by creating new things out of them.

The Mount Joy Township woman posted a picture of her dress last week on her Facebook page, Artistry and Upcycling by Emily Seilhamer.

Seilhamer met her husband, Malachi, when he offered her a pack of Starburst, his favorite candy. He kept giving her the candies and once she told him she wanted to make a dress, he started bringing her wrappers, which she divided by their bright colors.

Seilhamer tells WPMT-TV that "anyone's an artist if they're willing to try."

No cavities resulted from the making of this dress.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME