Katy Perry released her third single, "Swish Swish," from upcoming album Witness late on Thursday night and it looks like it might just be the reaction to "Bad Blood" that she addressed in loose terms in an recent interview .

The song, which features rapper Nicki Minaj , takes clear shots at an unknown someone with lyrics like "Don't you come for me/No, not today/You're calculated/I got your number/'Cause you're a joker/And I'm a courtside killer queen" and "funny my name keeps comin; outcha mouth/'Cause I stay winning."

Given the fraught history between Perry and singer Taylor Swift , which includes a tiff over backup dancers , a mutual ex in John Mayer , some seemingly pointed tweets , and of course, Swift's song "Bad Blood" that some fans see as a thinly veiled diss track towards Perry, "Swish Swish" could be read as the latest development in the pop princess feud of our time .

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly , Perry spoke about whether she addresses the supposed diss track on Witness . "I think [my new album is] a very empowered record," she said. "There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person."

Perry continued by offering a somewhat general explanation .

"One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not."

It bears mentioning that Perry tapped Nicki Minaj as a collaborator, who had a public disagreement with Swift on Twitter following the MTV Video Music Awards nominations in 2015 , an incident that prompted Perry to post the following tweet.

Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman... - KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 22, 2015

There was one person who appears to have read Perry's lyrics as shots fired and that was Ruby Rose, Orange Is the New Black star, DJ, and a friend of Taylor Swift's.

Rose took to her Twitter on early Friday morning to slam Perry and her song.

'Purposeful poop' to 'bomb a petit' to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean 'fetch' happen. - Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer. - Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That's not new. You have to follow your ❤️ - Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

You are her fans you should buy all her songs so the songs will finally chart. If as many as tweeted me bought her last 3 .. the'd be hits https://t.co/lrnBNP3S1E - Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

Rose did have compliments for collaborator Nicki Minaj, however.

@ROMANZOLANZSKI Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn't sound a mess - Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

@Rikkasouledge @ROMANZOLANZSKI I toured with Nicki. 🔥She was very nice. Very funny and very talented. - Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

Previously, Rose has publicly criticized Khloé Kardashian after a series of tweets related to Kim Kardashian West's Snapchat reveal of Swift's telephone conversation with Kanye West about his song "Famous."

Listen to the song below.