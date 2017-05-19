Treat Core Subjects Like Extracurriculars

1. To get students (and teachers) excited about core subjects, treat them like extracurriculars.
By Leah Shaffer in KQED’s MindShift
2. Courts are using artificial intelligence to sentence criminals. Here’s why they should stop.
By Jason Tashea in Wired
3. Dishonesty is part of what makes us human. Here’s the science behind why people lie.
By Yudhijit Bhattacharjee in National Geographic
4. Unless we share the self-driving cars of the future, traffic will still be terrible.
By David Roberts in Vox
5. Africa is urbanizing without globalizing — leaving millions disconnected.
By Daniel Knowles at CapX
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.