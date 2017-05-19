Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Treat Core Subjects Like Extracurriculars

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. To get students (and teachers) excited about core subjects, treat them like extracurriculars.

By Leah Shaffer in KQED’s MindShift

2. Courts are using artificial intelligence to sentence criminals. Here’s why they should stop.

By Jason Tashea in Wired

3. Dishonesty is part of what makes us human. Here’s the science behind why people lie.

By Yudhijit Bhattacharjee in National Geographic

4. Unless we share the self-driving cars of the future, traffic will still be terrible.

By David Roberts in Vox

5. Africa is urbanizing without globalizing — leaving millions disconnected.

By Daniel Knowles at CapX

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Follow TIME