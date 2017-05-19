Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
moviesOkja: A Super-Cute Super-Pig Made to Suffer Supremely
Okja
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Attorney Didn't Want Him to Sign His 2016 Financial Disclosure
President Donald Trump
MusicHow One Photographer Captured Jimi Hendrix at His Peak
Jimi Hendrix on stage at the Newport Pop Festival, Northridge, California, June 22, 1969.
BooksThe World Over Which Charles Lindbergh Flew
Charles Lindbergh, record breaking aviator, 1927.
rihanna-cannes-film-festival-dinner-launch
Rihanna attends the Chopard dinner in honour of her and the Rihanna X Chopard Collection during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on the Chopard Rooftop on May 18, 2017 in Cannes, France.  Pascal Le Segretain—Getty Images
Cannes 2017

Rihanna Slayed in Bright Shiny Diamonds at Cannes

Ashley Hoffman
10:30 AM ET

Rihanna just made another red carpet splash.

The pop star appeared the Chopard party held at the Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera Thursday night wearing a classic black tulle-wrapped Ralph and Russo gown. While Rihanna completed the look with sparkling jewelry like many of the glamorous stars in attendance, the style chameleon actually had a hand in designing some of the bling.

The rooftop party at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Martinez celebrated the high-end jeweler's line titled Rihanna Loves Chopard, which the superstar co-designed with the brand's creative director Caroline Scheufele. The pieces are priced starting at $1,460, according to Chopard's website, and they will hit Chopard boutiques in June, according to WWD.

This is the first time the Diamonds singer has hit the Cannes Film Festival, and guests of the party included actor Julianne Moore, and models Winnie Harlow and Petra Nemcova.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME