Politics
Search
Sign In
TechHow To Turn Off Gmail's New 'Smart Reply' Feature
US-TECHONOLOGY-GOOGLE
CourtsEx-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Charges in Sexting Scandal
Anthony Weiner Campaigns In Harlem On NYC Mayoral Primary Day
Yale UniversityA Yale Dean Called People ‘White Trash’ on Yelp
"Indiana Jones" 4 - On Location at Yale University - July 28, 2007
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Is Making His First Foreign Trip. Here's How the World Is Preparing
President Trump Meets With President Juan Manuel Santos Of Colombia
Donald Trump Has Lunch With Saudi Deputy Crown Prince And Defense Minister
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the Oval Office at the White House, March 14, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Mark Wilson—Getty Images
Foreign Policy

President Trump Is Headed to Saudi Arabia. He Once Said It Wants 'Women as Slaves and to Kill Gays'

Tessa Berenson
8:28 AM ET

As President Donald Trump takes off on his first foreign trip in office, he's set to go to Saudi Arabia, a nation he's previously condemned for treating women like "slaves" and wanting to "kill gays."

"Saudi Arabia and many of the countries that gave vast amounts of money to the Clinton Foundation want women as slaves and to kill gays," Trump wrote in a Facebook post in June 2016 during the presidential campaign. "Hillary must return all money from such countries!"

During a presidential debate Trump also said Saudis were “people that push gays off buildings” and “kill women and treat women horribly," according to the Washington Post. He has also claimed the Saudi government had ties to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

But Trump has moderated his tone since he became President. He met Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in March and has spoken to King Salman on the phone. And he will arrive in Saudi Arabia with a gift to cement the friendship — a massive package of weapons deals.

“I don’t think the Saudis are alarmed by the way Trump is behaving or his past remarks," Toby Craig Jones, a historian at Rutgers closely studying Saudi Arabia, told TIME's Jared Malsin. "I think they see this as an opportunity to roll back the clock a little bit. I think they see him as a moldable character."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME