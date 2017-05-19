U.S.
Search
Sign In
CrimeSuspect in Deadly Times Square Car Rampage Charged with Murder
Times Square Crash
White HousePresident Trump's Approval Rating Just Hit Another Low
US-COLOMBIA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY
WikiLeaksWhat to Know About Julian Assange's Legal Status
Ecuador Presidential Election Assange
WorldThe U.N. Must Unite and Protect Schools from Attack
mayor-cincinnati-deeply-sorry-for-honoring-cop-killer
Cincinnati mayor John Cranley listens during a committee meeting to discuss the recent shooting at the Cameo club, March 27, 2017, in Cincinnati. John Minchillo—AP
Ohio

Cincinnati Mayor Apologizes for 'Huge Mistake' Honoring a Cop Killer

Tessa Berenson
7:57 AM ET

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley broke down in tears apologizing to police Thursday night after his office mistakenly honored a man who had killed an officer in 2015.

"This was a huge mistake," Cranley said, USA Today reports. "It's not done intentionally. It's human error, but the buck stops with me. I love our police department. I would never do anything to hurt them."

WCPO Cincinnati reports that a new employee in Cranley's office stamped a proclamation making June 1, 2017 "Tre Day" in honor of Trepierre Hummons, after a request by Hummons' father. But on June 19, 2015, Trepierre Hummons shot Officer Sonny Kim and began firing at other officers; Hummons was shot, and he and Kim both died of their wounds.

"This was completely and utterly my fault and I apologize to anyone it has hurt," communications director Holly Smith, who granted the request, told WCPO. "Truly I do."

"Sonny Kim is a hero and as long as I am Mayor, Cincinnati will not honor in any way the man who murdered him in cold blood," Cranley wrote in a letter to the president of the Fraternal Order of Police. “I cannot express how deeply sorry I am that this has happened."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME