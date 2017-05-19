Cincinnati Mayor Apologizes for 'Huge Mistake' Honoring a Cop Killer

Cincinnati mayor John Cranley listens during a committee meeting to discuss the recent shooting at the Cameo club, March 27, 2017, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley broke down in tears apologizing to police Thursday night after his office mistakenly honored a man who had killed an officer in 2015.

"This was a huge mistake," Cranley said, USA Today reports . "It's not done intentionally. It's human error, but the buck stops with me. I love our police department. I would never do anything to hurt them."

WCPO Cincinnati reports that a new employee in Cranley's office stamped a proclamation making June 1, 2017 "Tre Day" in honor of Trepierre Hummons, after a request by Hummons' father. But on June 19, 2015, Trepierre Hummons shot Officer Sonny Kim and began firing at other officers; Hummons was shot, and he and Kim both died of their wounds.

"This was completely and utterly my fault and I apologize to anyone it has hurt," communications director Holly Smith, who granted the request, told WCPO. "Truly I do."

"Sonny Kim is a hero and as long as I am Mayor, Cincinnati will not honor in any way the man who murdered him in cold blood," Cranley wrote in a letter to the president of the Fraternal Order of Police. “I cannot express how deeply sorry I am that this has happened."