World
Search
Sign In
South KoreaThe Internet Is Swooning Over a Hot Korean Bodyguard. He Says He Can't Think Why
South Korean presidential candidate Moon Jae-in with his bodyguard at the back.
Hong KongIn the World's Most Expensive City, 1 in 10 Maids Sleeps in a Kitchen, Toilet, or Corner of the Living Room
HONG KONG-LABOUR-MAY DAY
GreeceGreece's Parliament Has Just Approved Even More Austerity Measures
Protest against government's austerity policy in Athens
CrimeThe Tennessee Former Teacher Accused of Abducting His Student to California Has Been Indicted
Tennessee Missing Girl
Secretary Tillerson Holds Strategic Dialogue On Disrupting Transnational Criminal Organizations With Mexico's Videgaray
Rex Tillerson, U.S. Secretary of State, speaks during a news conference after a meeting at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on May 18, 2017.  Andrew Harrer—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Korean Peninsula

Rex Tillerson Has Urged North Korea to 'Trust the U.S.,' a South Korean Diplomat Says

Joseph Hincks
2:08 AM ET

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday urged North Korea to "trust the U.S." on its promise of no hostility and to refrain from conducting anymore nuclear or missile tests so as to create the right atmosphere for talks. That's according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, which cited a senior South Korean diplomat on the matter.

Tillerson's comments reportedly came during a meeting with South Korea's newly appointed special envoy to the U.S., Hong Seok-hyun—one of four senior diplomats dispatched by newly elected President Moon Jae-in this week. They mark a tonal departure from the Trump administration's months of saber rattling over North Korea.

Yonhap quoted Hong as saying: "The most impressive thing that I heard (from Tillerson) was that sanctions and pressure are not by themselves aimed at harassing North Korea, but are designed to create an opportunity for North Korea's development through opening its doors and scrapping its nuclear program."

Hong also told the news agency that Tillerson said many companies stood ready to invest in North Korea should Pyongyang make the right choices.

The special envoy's mission included a trip to the White House, where U.S. President Trump said he hoped to work closely with Moon, according to Hong. The South Korean President has promised to re-engage with North Korea and expressed his openness to visiting Pyongyang under the right conditions.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME