U.S.
Search
Sign In
JournalismJournalist Says FCC Security 'Manhandled' Him After Asking Questions
People enter the Federal Communications Commission building December 11, 2014 in Washington, D.C. The commission held its monthly meeting as activists held a rally outside to call for net neutrality.
protestVideo Shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Watching Attack on Washington Protesters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the High advisory council of Turkish Industry and Business Association (TUSIAD) at the Sabanci Center in Istanbul, Turkey on May 18, 2017.
New YorkOfficials: Driver Who Crashed Into Pedestrians in Times Square Thought He Was Hearing Voices
Vehicle plows into several pedestrians in Times Square of NY
VenezuelaTrump Administration Imposes Sanctions on Venezuela's Supreme Court Following Unrest
VENEZUELA-CRISIS-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
Bees at the Route 1 visitors center in Yarmouth on April 28, 2017.
Bees at the Route 1 visitors center in Yarmouth on April 28, 2017. Shawn Patrick Ouellette—Portland Press Herald/Getty Images
California

California Man Accused of Stealing Nearly $1M Worth of Bees

Abigail Abrams
May 18, 2017

A northern California man has been accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bees and beehives.

Police arrested Pavel Tveretinov, 51, on April 28 after finding him tending to the stolen bees at an orchard in Fresno, according to a statement from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. When they took him into custody, Tveretinov was looking after 100 stolen beehives, officials said. Since then, the sheriff’s office has recovered about 2,500 stolen hives — worth about $875,000 — at two other locations.

Authorities believe he stole the beehives over the last three years, and then distributed them to growers around California and other states so he could collect rent on the hives. Almond growers in particular like to rent bees to pollinate their crops, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fresno County officials told CBS affiliate KGPE-TV this was the biggest bee theft case they’ve ever seen. Several out-of-state beekeepers were hit hard by the theft.

“Every colony of bees that I owned except for one. So I basically at the age of 56 had to start over from scratch. They totally put me out of business,” Montana beekeeper Lloyd Cunniff told KGPE-TV .

Tveretinov was booked in the Madera County Jail and given a felony charge of possession of stolen property. He has been released on $10,000 bond.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME