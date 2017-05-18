World
Search
Sign In
New YorkOfficials: Driver Who Crashed Into Pedestrians in Times Square Thought He Was Hearing Voices
Vehicle plows into several pedestrians in Times Square of NY
VenezuelaTrump Administration Imposes Sanctions on Venezuela's Supreme Court Following Unrest
VENEZUELA-CRISIS-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
TelevisionThe Keepers: Behind the Unsolved Murder of a Nun That Is Now a Netflix Series
OpinionIf Trump and Nixon Comparisons Hold, Here’s What Comes Next
Richard Nixon President Usa Watergate
protest

Video Shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Watching Attack on Washington Protesters

Abigail Abrams
6:40 PM ET

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan watched on Tuesday as his supporters and Turkish security forces violently attacked protesters in Washington, D.C., according to a video posted to Facebook on Thursday afternoon by Voice of America’s Turkish division.

The video shows Erdogan in the back of a car outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence as security officials charged into a crowd of protesters. The Turkish president gets out of his vehicle and looks straight at the chaotic scene behind him.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdogan met with President Donald Trump at the White House, where the two leaders vowed to repair their countries’ relationship and re-establish an economic and military partnership. After the violence, Arizona Sen. John McCain called for Turkey's ambassador to the U.S. to be "thrown out" of the country.

The violent clash on Tuesday evening left one police officer and 11 other people injured, according to U.S. News and World Report. A previous video from Voice of America showed police officers struggling to protect protesters and ordering the attackers to stop.

Two men were arrested at the scene, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, and police hope to pursue charges against the other assailants. The State Department and politicians condemned the attack.

“Violence is never an appropriate response to free speech, and we support the rights of people everywhere to free expression and peaceful protest,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement, according to the AP. “We are communicating our concern to the Turkish government in the strongest possible terms.”

For their part, the Turkish Embassy blamed the violence on the protesters, the AP reported. Turkish officials said demonstrators were "aggressively provoking Turkish-American citizens who had peacefully assembled to greet the President. The Turkish-Americans responded in self-defense and one of them was seriously injured."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME