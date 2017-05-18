Roger Ailes Died of Bleeding of the Brain After Falling in His Florida Home

Roger Ailes, President of Fox News Channel attends the Hollywood Reporter celebration of "The 35 Most Powerful People in Media" at the Four Season Grill Room on April 11, 2012 in New York City. Stephen Lovekin—Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Authorities in Florida are saying Roger Ailes died of bleeding on the brain caused by an earlier fall at home.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office says the Fox News Channel founder died of a subdural hematoma — or bleeding on the brain — caused by the fall. The death has been ruled accidental and there was no evidence of foul play.

According to a Palm Beach police report, a caller contacted 911 dispatchers just before 2 p.m. on May 10, saying Ailes had fallen in his bathroom, hit his head and had serious bleeding.