Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the art of dance. After all, she has her own NBC show dedicated to finding masters of the form, World of Dance, not to mention her now-legendary turns in music videos and onstage in her energetic shows . But in Monday night's Primetime Carpool Karaoke Special with James Corden, Lopez got down in an entirely new way: with a toddler as her committed instructor.

The ever-game Lopez and an eager-to-learn Corden were treated to a "toddlerography" lesson, from which Lopez discovered some entirely unexpected choreography taught by an adorable, tiny child. This is Lopez's second go-round on the show with Corden. Last year, the duo texted Leonardo DiCaprio from Lopez's phone while doing their carpool, leading to a hilarious exchange involving DiCaprio's offer to take Lopez out for a night on the town. (She ultimately did not end up taking him up on the plan, but it did make for quite an amusing back-and-forth. Luckily, she later shared that he "wasn't mad at all" about the on-air prank.)

"Toddlerography" is another recurring segment for Corden; in the past, he's featured celebrities like Jenna Dewan Tatum , Kate Hudson, and Jason DeRulo .