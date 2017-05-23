Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionJames Corden on the Ariana Grande Concert Attack: ‘We’ll All Go to Bed Holding Our Little Ones Tighter’
2017 CBS Upfront
United KingdomAriana Grande Attack Aftermath: How Vulnerable Is the U.K. to Extremism?
Police Respond To An Incident At Manchester Arena
South KoreaFormer South Korean President Park Geun-hye Has Gone on Trial for Alleged Bribery
Former South Korea President Park Geun-hye Appears In Court for Trial
VenezuelaThe Death Toll in Venezuela's Unrest Has Hit 51 as Divisions Emerge Among the Ruling Socialists
VENEZUELA-CRISIS-OPPOSITION-PROTEST
carpool karaoke

Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance Her Way Through This Carpool Karaoke Special

Raisa Bruner
2:14 AM ET

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the art of dance. After all, she has her own NBC show dedicated to finding masters of the form, World of Dance, not to mention her now-legendary turns in music videos and onstage in her energetic shows. But in Monday night's Primetime Carpool Karaoke Special with James Corden, Lopez got down in an entirely new way: with a toddler as her committed instructor.

The ever-game Lopez and an eager-to-learn Corden were treated to a "toddlerography" lesson, from which Lopez discovered some entirely unexpected choreography taught by an adorable, tiny child. This is Lopez's second go-round on the show with Corden. Last year, the duo texted Leonardo DiCaprio from Lopez's phone while doing their carpool, leading to a hilarious exchange involving DiCaprio's offer to take Lopez out for a night on the town. (She ultimately did not end up taking him up on the plan, but it did make for quite an amusing back-and-forth. Luckily, she later shared that he "wasn't mad at all" about the on-air prank.)

"Toddlerography" is another recurring segment for Corden; in the past, he's featured celebrities like Jenna Dewan Tatum, Kate Hudson, and Jason DeRulo.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME