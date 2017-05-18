Politics
Search
Sign In
TelevisionThe Keepers: Behind the Unsolved Murder of a Nun That Is Now a Netflix Series
OpinionIf Trump and Nixon Comparisons Hold, Here’s What Comes Next
Richard Nixon President Usa Watergate
viralSee This Eye-Popping Village That Painted Itself Like a Rainbow
A boy casts a shadow on a colorful wall
FloridaRoger Ailes Died of Bleeding of the Brain After Falling in His Florida Home
Roger Ailes, President of Fox News Channel attends the Hollywood Reporter celebration of "The 35 Most Powerful People in Media" at the Four Season Grill Room on April 11, 2012 in New York City.
White House

John McCain: 'Joe Lieberman Has More Experience' Than Any of My Democratic Colleagues

Abigail Abrams
5:11 PM ET

Republican Sen. John McCain on Thursday expressed support for Joe Lieberman, who has emerged as a possible frontrunner to become the next FBI director, in his signature frank fashion.

“Joe Lieberman has more experience than all of my Dem. colleagues combined. So screw them,” he told Lisa Desjardins, a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, on Thursday. “And you can quote me,” he added.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he was “very close” to choosing a new FBI director, and when asked whether Lieberman was a candidate, the President responded: “He is.”

Lieberman, who ran as Al Gore’s vice presidential candidate in 2000, visited Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the position, according to the Associated Press. While Lieberman served as a Democratic senator from Connecticut for more than two decades, he is not necessarily popular among Congressional Democrats.

He lost his Democratic primary bid in 2006 and only kept his seat by running as a third-party candidate. He then endorsed McCain for president in 2008 and spoke at the Republican National Convention that year. Lieberman is now senior counsel at Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman, a law firm that has represented Trump in various legal battles over the years.

Democrats have been uneasy about the process of finding a new FBI Director. Trump’s decision to fire James Comey from the role sparked concern and confusion from both sides of the aisle, as the FBI is still investigating ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia. But some Democrats have particularly criticized the potential choice of Lieberman.

McCain’s comments about Lieberman came after Desjardins said she asked the Arizona Senator about Democrats criticizing Lieberman for a lack of experience related to the FBI.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME