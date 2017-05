Former CIA Director John Brennan Will Testify at House Committee on the Russia Investigation

Former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan testifies before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Jan. 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan testifies before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill Jan. 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. Joe Raedle—Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former CIA Director John Brennan will appear before the House intelligence committee next week to answer questions about allegations of Russia's meddling in the presidential election.

The committee announced Thursday that Brennan will appear Tuesday at an open session.

The House and Senate intelligence committees are looking into Russian interference in last year's election as well as any coordination that Trump officials may have had with Russian officials.