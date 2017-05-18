U.S.
Mississippi

6-Year-Old Mississippi Boy Taken in Stolen Car Believed to Be Dead, Police Say

Associated Press
2:14 PM ET

(JACKSON, Miss.) — A young boy who was inside a car when it was stolen in Mississippi is believed to be dead, police said Thursday.

A body found inside the stolen car Thursday is believed to be that of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier, Jackson police Commander Tyree Jones told WLBT-TV. Frazier did not say how the boy was killed.

Authorities across Mississippi spent much of Thursday morning searching for the boy after the car was stolen from a grocery store parking lot in Jackson.

Kingston was inside a silver 2000 Toyota Camry when the car was stolen outside a Kroger on Interstate 55 in Jackson about 2 a.m. Thursday. The child's mother had left the car running with Kingston inside, Hinds County sheriff's officials said.

Two men in a Honda pulled up, and the passenger jumped in the Camry with the child inside, The Clarion Ledger reported. Both vehicles sped away.

Police had issued a child-abduction alert and sought help from the public to find the car and the child.

Before the child was found in Madison County, Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance held an emotional Thursday morning news conference, asking whoever had Kingston to bring him home.

"Just drop him off at the store," Vance pleaded, emphasizing the desperation of the situation.

