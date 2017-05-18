They call it the "ultimate in-car falconry kit." Bentley , purveyor of uber-luxe vehicles, has decided to release a customized SUV designed just for those who to wish to bring their hunting birds along with them for a ride — because dogs are so last year as pet of choice.

The Bentley Falconry Bentayga may look like a normal sport vehicle from the outside, but inside, it's a whole different story, with two special cork units made just for a bird lover and his or her flying companion. Plus, there's an intricate wood inlay in the shape of a falcon on the roof, for that extra on-theme touch. This is certainly a niche market of hobbyists. Then again, given Bentley's clientele, this may be their sweet spot.

The car comes set with a "removable transportation perch and tether" for the raptor, and a stowage tray with compartments for a GPS bird tracking unit, your all-important binoculars, bird-hoods, and gauntlets. (Those items are available with purchase ad add-ons.) There's even a "refreshment case" with metal flasks, cups, and face cloths, because falconry is an intensive sport that might require a respite from the exertion. Some consider falconry an art ; Bentley looks to be capitalizing on that level of commitment to the hobby.

Of course, all that falcon-centric luxury doesn't come cheap. The SUV retails for $230,000 and up, according to Business Insider . That's some bird.