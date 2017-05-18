U.S.
New York

1 Dead, 19 Injured When Car Plows Through Crowded Times Square

Jennifer Calfas
Updated: 1:18 PM ET | Originally published: 12:42 PM ET

One person was killed and 19 others were hurt Thursday when a car driving through Times Square in New York City slammed into pedestrians, the New York City Fire Department said.

The car's driver, a 26-year-old, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash, the NYPD said. The driver, who has a history of DWI arrests, appeared to have been intoxicated with drugs or alcohol, the NYPD told the New York Times. Law enforcement is testing the driver for alcohol while in custody, the Associated Press reported.

The conditions of those injured were not known, officials said.

NYPD believes it was an isolated incident. An investigation is currently underway.

“There was like blood everywhere. Really terrifying,” one witness told CBS New York. “We kept looking at ourselves, like, ‘What can we do?’”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio arrived on the scene in Times Square after the crash. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident, White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted.

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, more than 300,000 people pass through Times Square each day.

