One person was killed and a dozen were hurt Thursday when a car driving through Times Square in New York City slammed into pedestrians, the New York City Fire Department said.

The car's driver was taken into custody at the scene of the crash, the NYPD said.

13 total patients currently reported at scene of motor vehicle accident in Times Square pic.twitter.com/ySwtL6ZLoc - FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

Images of a maroon Honda tilted into the air at 45th Street and Broadway were shared on social media.