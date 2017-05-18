The Internet Is Divided Over Five Guys Beating In-N-Out in This Top Burger Chain Poll

After two years as Harris's reigning top burger joint, In-N-Out Burger has been dethroned by Five Guys and the Internet has plenty of feelings about it.

According to the annual EquiTrend study from Harris Poll , which ranks how brands are regarded by the public based on familiarity, quality, and how likely respondents would consider purchasing items, Five Guys took the top ranking for burger brand from In-N-Out this year, bumping the famous California chain to number two. Naturally, this announcement polarizing on the Internet, which immediately erupted in hot takes and even hotter debates. While some were outraged at In-N-Out's demotion, others were gleeful that Five Guys had usurped the throne in the quest to be the best burger.

See the most conflicted tweets about Five Guys and In-N-Out Burger below.

This Twitter user took In-N-Out being ranked as #2 very personally as a Californian.

New poll says #FiveGuys is America's favorite burger chain..if that's the case, I'm not American,I'm Californian. @innoutburger is #1 errday pic.twitter.com/yKoJbtKnaF - Payam Karbalai (@The0riginalPK) May 17, 2017

While others just stated their opinion.

Five Guys is NOT better than In-N-Out. Don't @ me - Amy Moreno (@Amy_Morenoo) May 18, 2017

Some agreed with the Harris Poll results.

Five Guys' burgers are better than In N Out. Don't @ me https://t.co/6IAvGEDuHL - Ryan (@ryan_favale) May 18, 2017

I will never forgive society for convincing me that In-N-Out burgers were a big deal https://t.co/hbMy2o4jGi - Jane Ritt (@heymermaid) May 17, 2017

It is mind-boggling how much better Five Guys is than In-N-Out. https://t.co/MuFqgv7m76 - Adam Davis (@nadavis47) May 17, 2017

While others were just there for the trolling aspect of the debate.