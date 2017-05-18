Politics
Search
Sign In
SyriaISIS Kills at Least 52 People in Syria Attacks
Bashar Assad,Faleh al-Fayadth
EntertainmentThat Time I Failed Miserably at Charming My Own Son
TIME Magazine default image
CrimeAmtrak Engineer Involved in Fatal Philadelphia Crash Surrenders to Police
Amtrak Crash Philadelphia
WorldFake 'Go to Hell Mr Roh' TIME Cover Sparks Controversy in South Korea
President Donald Trump
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 1: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room during the daily news briefing at the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, Feb. 01, 2017.  Jabin Botsford — The Washington Post/Getty Images
politics

Fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Is Defying a Congressional Subpoena

Associated Press
11:46 AM ET

A lawyer for fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has informed the Senate Intelligence Committee he will not honor its subpoena for private documents. That's according to the panel's chairman, Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.

Burr told reporters Thursday about the response from Flynn's lawyer. Burr says the panel's members are not surprised and says, "We'll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is."

The committee is one of several on Capitol Hill investigating possible collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Flynn was ousted earlier this year from his senior administration job.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME