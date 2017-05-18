U.S.
Brandon Bostian, the Amtrak engineer involved in a fatal train crash two years ago, walks to a police station in Philadelphia on Thursday, May 18, 2017, to turn himself in to answer charges including causing a catastrophe and involuntary manslaughter.  Matt Rourke—AP
Crime

Amtrak Engineer Involved in Fatal Philadelphia Crash Surrenders to Police

TIME
11:40 AM ET

(PHILADELPHIA) — An Amtrak engineer involved in a fatal train crash two years ago in Philadelphia has turned himself in to police on charges including causing a catastrophe and involuntary manslaughter.

Brandon Bostian was handcuffed by a detective as he arrived at a Philadelphia police station Thursday with his attorney.

The train accelerated to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve May 12, 2015, derailing in a crash that killed eight people and injured about 200.

The National Transportation Safety Board found that Bostian essentially forgot where he was just minutes after leaving Philadelphia on his Washington-to-New York run.

Philadelphia prosecutors decided not to charge the 34-year-old engineer. But a judge acting on a complaint from a crash victim's family ordered misdemeanor charges filed. State prosecutors added a felony.

