mike pence create own pac
Vice President Mike Pence greets visitors in the Capitol Rotunda after attending the Senate Republican Policy luncheon on May 9, 2017. Tom Williams—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence Just Created His Own PAC

Julia Zorthian
12:37 PM ET

Vice President Mike Pence is creating his own PAC called the "Great America Committee" that can support candidates in the 2018 or 2020 elections—including himself.

The committee filed paperwork with the FEC on Wednesday, marking the first time that a sitting Vice President has launched his own PAC. Pence will use funds from the committee to, among other things, pay Air Force Two costs as he travels to campaign for Republicans or himself, NBC reports.

PACs can accept donations from individuals of up to $5,000, and the structure means Pence can incorporate much of his past fundraising activity into the new committee. The timing of this PAC birth could raise some eyebrows, though a source told NBC that the money will support his run for re-election as Vice President in 2020.

Pence filed to establish this source of funding for his own political interests in the middle of a notably controversial week for President Trump's administration.

