Politics
Search
Sign In
Late Night TelevisionMiley Cyrus Makes a Crashed The Tonight Show Dressed as a Giant Panda As Is Tradition
Civil RightsAmerica's First Anti-Slavery Statute Was Passed in 1652. Here's Why It Was Ignored
Map Of Rhode Island, 1817
moviesWatch Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson in the Trailer for The Glass Castle
TGC_D35-4286.cr2
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Meets With Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos at the White House
donald trump juan manuel santos meeting white house
Donald Trump Delivers Address To Joint Session Of Congress
Steny Hoyer and Nancy Pelosi arrive to a joint session of the U.S. Congress with President Trump on Feb. 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Alex Wong—Getty Images
Politics

Congressional Democrats Smash Online Fundraising Record

Alana Abramson
11:18 AM ET

Congressional Democrats have seen a hefty fundraising boost during the early months of the Trump Administration.

In the first five months of 2017, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised $20 million in online contributions, more money than it did online in all of 2015, when it raised $19.7 million.

There have been 156,000 first time donors since Jan. 1, and the average gift has been $18, the DCCC confirmed to TIME.

" People are sick and tired of out-of-touch House Republicans who are giddy at the prospect of ripping health insurance away from their constituents but too incompetent to get anything done on behalf hardworking Americans. Our record smashing grassroots, online fundraising haul is further evidence that House Democrats are on offense while Republicans are in a full meltdown," said DCCC spokesman Tyler Law.

The DCCC's counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee said it raised $46 million total in 2017 so far, and raised more in the first quarter of 2017 than in 2015, but said it doesn't break out small dollar donations.

The DCCC's fundraising numbers are just one of several instances where Democrats have raised money since Trump's election. In the special election to fill former Rep. Tom Price's seat, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff raised a record $8.3 million, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

And on Monday, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton announced she was launching a PAC titled "Onward Together" to help fund liberal causes and politicians.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME