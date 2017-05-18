Congressional Democrats Smash Online Fundraising Record

Steny Hoyer and Nancy Pelosi arrive to a joint session of the U.S. Congress with President Trump on Feb. 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

Congressional Democrats have seen a hefty fundraising boost during the early months of the Trump Administration.

In the first five months of 2017, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised $20 million in online contributions, more money than it did online in all of 2015, when it raised $19.7 million.

There have been 156,000 first time donors since Jan. 1, and the average gift has been $18, the DCCC confirmed to TIME.

" People are sick and tired of out-of-touch House Republicans who are giddy at the prospect of ripping health insurance away from their constituents but too incompetent to get anything done on behalf hardworking Americans. Our record smashing grassroots, online fundraising haul is further evidence that House Democrat s are on offense while Republicans are in a full meltdown," said DCCC spokesman Tyler Law.

The DCCC's counterpart, the National Republican Congressional Committee said it raised $46 million total in 2017 so far, and raised more in the first quarter of 2017 than in 2015, but said it doesn't break out small dollar donations.

The DCCC's fundraising numbers are just one of several instances where Democrats have raised money since Trump's election. In the special election to fill former Rep. Tom Price's seat, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff raised a record $8.3 million, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

And on Monday, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton announced she was launching a PAC titled "Onward Together" to help fund liberal causes and politicians.