Ideas
Search
Sign In
ebolaEbola Is Back. Here Are the Challenges Ahead
DRCONGO-HEALTH-EPIDEMIC-EBOLA
Late Night TelevisionBreaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Snuck Into His Yearbook Chemistry Club Photo as a Mischievous Teen
PoliticsTrump Administration Announces Plan to Renegotiate NAFTA Agreement With Canada and Mexico
Donald Trump
celebritiesWill Smith Is Living His Best Life as the Fresh Prince of Cannes
"Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)" &amp; Opening Gala Red Carpet Arrivals - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Renminbi
Renminbi is China's currency and one of most important currencies in world. Thomas Ruecker—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

China Is On Track To Fully Phase Out Paper Money

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. China is on track to fully phase out paper money.

By Jamie Fullerton in Motherboard

2. Facing stage 4 cancer, this researcher built a tool to revolutionize how patients can find a clinical trial.

By Bob Tedeschi in STAT

3. To understand the future of climate change, look at the Arctic today.

By Pablo Valerio in Cities of the Future

4. Too many Americans can’t afford to retire. We can fix that.

By Debra B. Whitman at HuffPost

5. Can globalization survive a future filled with hacking and malware?

By Jeff Spross in the Week

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME