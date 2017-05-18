The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

China Is On Track To Fully Phase Out Paper Money

Renminbi is China's currency and one of most important currencies in world.

Renminbi is China's currency and one of most important currencies in world. Thomas Ruecker—Getty Images

1. China is on track to fully phase out paper money.

By Jamie Fullerton in Motherboard

2. Facing stage 4 cancer, this researcher built a tool to revolutionize how patients can find a clinical trial.

By Bob Tedeschi in STAT

3. To understand the future of climate change, look at the Arctic today.

By Pablo Valerio in Cities of the Future

4. Too many Americans can’t afford to retire. We can fix that.

By Debra B. Whitman at HuffPost

5. Can globalization survive a future filled with hacking and malware?

By Jeff Spross in the Week

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.