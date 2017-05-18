President Trump and Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos are meeting Thursday to talk about strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Their agenda, according to the White House, includes discussions on implementing the Colombian peace accord and dealing with the narcotics trade. Santos reportedly is in favor of having a stronger bond with the U.S.

Thursday will be the first time Santos visits the White House under the new administration. The meeting takes place during what has already been a busy week for the White House, just as Trump prepares to depart for his first trip abroad on Friday.

Read More: What Comes Next For Juan Manuel Santos and Colombia?

Watch Trump and Santos's press conference live here, which is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. EDT.