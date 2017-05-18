Meet the Sports Reporter George W. Bush Just Photobombed in Viral Video

BETHESDA, UNITED STATES: US President George W. Bush speaks to reporters after an annual physical examination at the National Naval Medical Center 11 December 2004 in Bethesda, Maryland. Bush was declared 'fit for duty' after a three-hour examination by 10 doctors. Bush also visited wounded service members and issues 14 Purple Hearts. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The second that sports reporter Emily Jones wrapped up her live report on a baseball game Wednesday night, she found videos of George W. Bush photobombing her all over Twitter.

Jones was reporting on the Texas Rangers-Philadelphia Phillies baseball game in Arlington, Texas, when the former President slid onscreen to casually say "Hey." She didn't hear him, but her co-workers did, and now thousands of others online have, too.

"I've been photobombed before, but he was the President , so he's kind of a big deal," she told TIME of the moment.

Bush used to be a Rangers managing partner before becoming governor of Texas and then President for two terms, so Jones was used to chatting with him throughout the season.

After the instantly viral moment, she walked over to him and asked, "Did you just photobomb me?" His answer: "Yep, I sure did!"

George W Bush is just out here to watch a ballgame and shout 'hey.' pic.twitter.com/prfC4DGybt - Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) May 18, 2017

A wild George W. Bush appears! pic.twitter.com/sUfZ6YOhKo - Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 18, 2017

"He's obviously very playful and likes to joke around. I can't even tell you what a nice man he is," Jones said, adding that he often asks her about her kids.

Rangers win, Red Raiders win, and I smooched a President. #trifecta #W A post shared by Emily Jones McCoy (@emilyjones1977) on Sep 19, 2015 at 8:50pm PDT

Took me five years to get this one. #missionaccomplished A post shared by Emily Jones McCoy (@emilyjones1977) on May 21, 2014 at 6:44pm PDT

Her thoughts on the national attention on the video? "It's a snapshot that epitomizes where he's at right now."

Bush watched Wednesday's game from the dugout suite, which was first designed to accommodate former President George H.W. Bush and Secret Service agents, Jones said.