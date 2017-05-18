George W. Bush Photobombed a Reporter at a Baseball Game and the Internet Is Flipping Out

George W. Bush can add one key contribution to his post-White House career: photobombing a sports broadcast in a video that promptly lit up the internet.

Fox Sports Southwest's Emily Jones was working a live broadcast of the Philadelphia Phillies—Texas Rangers game Wednesday night in Arlington when the former President happened to roll through. Beverage in hand, he popped up onscreen to say "hey."

Leading the Rangers as a managing partner was Bush's first continuous role in the public eye before becoming the governor of Texas and then a two-term President. He remains a loyal Texas Rangers fan .

Online, people obsessed over the way he casually crashed the Fox Sports report.

W just living life pic.twitter.com/urzW72hw97 - David Ruff (@dcarterruff) May 18, 2017

George W Bush is just out here to watch a ballgame and shout 'hey.' pic.twitter.com/prfC4DGybt - Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) May 18, 2017

Even George DUBYA Bush can't resist the temptation of a photobomb. https://t.co/SyGwL7yAp9 - Cameron Holm (@Holmyish) May 18, 2017

A wild George W. Bush appears! pic.twitter.com/sUfZ6YOhKo - Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 18, 2017

'How ya like me now?' https://t.co/OKpdJcsS25 - Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) May 18, 2017

It was also a highlight for the reporter.

My most favorite photo bomb ever! https://t.co/RUyKrjeT3z - Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) May 18, 2017

The Rangers won their eight consecutive game, but Bush may just win the internet. This has been the former commander-in-chief's most important contribution to social media since his Inauguration Day struggle to use a poncho .

Watch the moment below.