Milestones

DIED

Powers Boothe, Emmy-winning character actor known for playing complex villains, including “Curly Bill” Brocius in Tombstone and brothel owner Cy Tolliver on HBO’s Deadwood, at 68.

• Award-winning reporter Javier Valdez, who spent his career fearlessly investigating Mexican drug cartels, at 50. Valdez is thought to be the sixth journalist murdered in Mexico this year.

• British serial murderer Ian Brady, who with his girlfriend Myra Hindley sexually tortured and killed five children in the Yorkshire moors in the 1960s, at 79. Brady, who was jailed 51 years ago, never revealed where he had hidden the remains of his third victim, 12-year-old Keith Bennett.

FREED

Chelsea Manning, from a Kansas military prison, after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence for disclosing archives of classified files to WikiLeaks. Granting Manning clemency was one of Barack Obama’s final acts as U.S. President.

> Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar López Rivera, from house arrest, after more than 35 years of incarceration for his role in FALN, the militant pro-independence group.

SOLD

A bronze Constantin Brancusi head named La Muse Endormie, for $57.4 million at the auction house Christie’s in New York City. The sale set a record for the artist’s work.

