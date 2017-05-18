Newsfeed
Elle Fanning in Vivienne Westwood CoutureGeorge Pimentel&mdash;WireImage
Elle Fanning in Vivienne Westwood Couture
fashion

See the Showstopping Red Carpet Fashion From the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Cady Lang
12:56 PM ET

The Cannes Film Festival held on the glamorous French Riviera draws some of the world's biggest celebrities for a week of film screenings, industry events, and of course, parties. Any event with this much star power, however, is sure to be a style extravaganza — and if the red carpet so far is any indication, this year's crop of luminaries are holding nothing back. From Susan Sarandon bringing the heat in a voluminous Alberta Ferretti velvet gown to Marion Cotillard's casual, cool-girl insouciance in sporting a pair of jeans on the red carpet, it's clear that it's not always what's on screen that's capturing our attention. See the some of the most showstopping looks from the 2017 Cannes red carpet, above.

Follow TIME