Politics
Search
Sign In
CongressRepublicans Might Actually Be Turning Against President Trump
First Lady Melania Trump Hosts A Celebration Of MilitaryMothers Event
Justice DepartmentNaming Robert Mueller as Special Counsel Restores the Justice Department's Independence
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller testifying before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on oversight on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 19, 2013.
politicsSpiro Agnew's Lawyer: Why President Trump Will Not Be Prosecuted for a Crime
President Donald Trump
TelevisionStar Trek: Discovery Releases Epic First Trailer and It's Worth the 16-Year Wait
Star Trek: Discovery
Justice Department

What to Know About Former FBI Chief Robert Mueller

Aric Jenkins
May 17, 2017

The Justice Department on Wednesday announced the appointment of attorney Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the investigation of the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia along with the Russian government's interference in the 2016 presidential election. The 72-year-old will pick up where former FBI Director James Comey left off before he was fired by President Donald Trump last week.

Here's what you need to know about Mueller as he prepares to take the reins of the Russia probe:

He served as FBI Director for 12 years

After several stints at private law firms and the Justice Department, Mueller took the helm of the FBI following his nomination by President George W. Bush and was confirmed by a unanimous Senate vote on Sept. 4, 2001 — just one week before the Sept. 11 attacks.

"You talk about a learning curve," Art Cummings, former Executive Assistant Director for the National Security Branch of the FBI, told TIME in a May 2011 cover story on Mueller. "He's barely been on the job, hasn't met many of his senior executives" and suddenly is faced with "the 'oh, crap' moments."

Mueller ended up serving 12 years as Director of the FBI — a detail that is notable for two reasons. First, President Barack Obama in 2011 signed a two-year extension to the FBI Director's 10-year term limit, which had been established following the Watergate scandal. Obama argued that it was "critical to have Bob’s steady hand and strong leadership at the bureau" in light of national security concerns.

Additionally, Mueller has been the only FBI Director to reach the end of his 10-year term since the limit was established in 1976.

He served in the Marine Corps and earned a Purple Heart

After graduating from Princeton University in 1966, Mueller joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served as an officer for three years. While deployed in Vietnam, he led a rifle platoon and ended up receiving a Purple Heart along with a Bronze Star, two Navy Commendation Medals and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, according to his FBI biography.

He kept busy after leaving the FBI

Upon the completion of his FBI term, Mueller spent a year working as a consulting professor and lecturer at Stanford University, where he focused on cybersecurity issues.

After Stanford, Mueller joined the private firm WilmerHale as a partner. He is expected to resign from the firm so he can avoid conflict of interests as he oversees the Russia investigation.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME