celebrities

Seth Rogen Shares Lookalike Photos to Prove He's Basically Just a Lesser Justin Timberlake

Raisa Bruner
4:16 PM ET

There comes a time when all of us — even celebrities — must come to terms with our personal limits. For Seth Rogen, popular actor and comedian, today was that time. In a humbling tweet, Rogen shared a funny observation that he wrote has made about his looks in comparison to another A-list celebrity with comedic tendencies: Justin Timberlake.

"Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us," he wrote, showcasing this unexpected conclusion with a side-by-side set of paparazzi pictures of the two couples. The similarities are, indeed, striking. From Rogen and Timberlake's hats, sunglasses, and bomber jackets, to Rogen's wife and Biel's slicked-back buns and casual outfits, there is a certain undeniable parallel between the two pairs.

And yet, some of Rogen's fans weren't so sure he should be lumping his wife into the mix. "You may be dragging the team down," one commenter offered.

Then again, others reminded Rogen of what he has that Timberlake doesn't: a dog. In the arithmetic of looks, the addition of an adorable puppy changes everything.

We await Timberlake's response.

© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Follow TIME