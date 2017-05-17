Actors Lauren Miller (L) and Seth Rogen attend HFC NYC presented by Hilarity for Charity at Highline Ballroom on June 29, 2016 in New York City.

Actors Lauren Miller (L) and Seth Rogen attend HFC NYC presented by Hilarity for Charity at Highline Ballroom on June 29, 2016 in New York City. Neilson Barnard—Getty Images for Hilarity For Charity

There comes a time when all of us — even celebrities — must come to terms with our personal limits. For Seth Rogen, popular actor and comedian, today was that time. In a humbling tweet, Rogen shared a funny observation that he wrote has made about his looks in comparison to another A-list celebrity with comedic tendencies : Justin Timberlake .

"Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us," he wrote, showcasing this unexpected conclusion with a side-by-side set of paparazzi pictures of the two couples. The similarities are, indeed, striking. From Rogen and Timberlake's hats, sunglasses, and bomber jackets, to Rogen's wife and Biel's slicked-back buns and casual outfits, there is a certain undeniable parallel between the two pairs.

Me and my wife have recently come to the unsettling realization that @jtimberlake and @JessicaBiel are the better looking version of us. pic.twitter.com/WvG047fE6q - Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 17, 2017

And yet, some of Rogen's fans weren't so sure he should be lumping his wife into the mix. "You may be dragging the team down," one commenter offered.

@Sethrogen @jtimberlake @JessicaBiel Nah. She's just as good looking as Jessica.



Although, if looked at as a collective mean, you may be dragging the team down. ;) - Benjamin Steinberg (@BJS_quire) May 17, 2017

Then again, others reminded Rogen of what he has that Timberlake doesn't: a dog. In the arithmetic of looks, the addition of an adorable puppy changes everything.

We await Timberlake's response.