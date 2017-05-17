Newsfeed
PoliticsFormer FBI Chief Robert Mueller Appointed as Special Counsel to Oversee Russia Investigation
FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III speaks at the Pima County Sheriff's Office in response to Saturday's shooting of U.S Representative Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) among others at a Safeway in Tucson, Arizona
EducationStudents Shut Down Northwestern Class to Protest ICE Representative's Visit
Northwesternís fraternity system faces crisis amid sexual assault reports
stocksPolitical Turmoil in Washington Leads to Largest Stock Market Drop in 8 Months
A video board displays the day's closing numbers on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average, May 17, 2017 in New York.
RaceThe Fight Over Confederate Monuments Is Moving Beyond New Orleans
Confederate Monument Torch Protest
"Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)" Photocall - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Anthony Harvey—FilmMagic
fashion

Marion Cotillard Wore a Casual Pair of Blue Jeans on the Cannes Red Carpet Instead of a Gown

Cady Lang
5:16 PM ET

Awards shows mean red carpets and red carpets generally mean a deluge of designer gowns and finery. But at the Cannes Film Festival this year, Marion Cotillard made a case for going casual on the red carpet when she opted for an edgy pair of blue jeans instead of the typical dress on the first day of the festival.

The French actor showed up to a photo call for her upcoming film Ismael's Ghosts in an oversized and voluminous white t-shirt dress with lacing detailing and a high slit that revealed a pair of Y/Project jeans that featured a decorative triple cuff. Cotillard dressed up the relaxed look with a pair of strappy stiletto sandals and a pair of mirrored sunglasses.

Are jeans the latest trend for the red carpet? With a week of Cannes festivities ahead, only time will tell. See Cotillard's casual look below.

&quot;Ismael&#039;s Ghosts (Les Fantomes d&#039;Ismael)&quot; Photocall - The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival Anthony Harvey—Getty Images 
Follow TIME