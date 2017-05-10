Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
ImmigrationBLM Co-Founder: Trump Admin's Haiti Emails Perpetuate the Myth of the 'Black Criminal'
Haiti Struggles With Death And Destruction After Catastrophic Earthquake
GoogleThe 6 Biggest Things Google Just Announced
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Opens I/O Developer Conference
CrimeWhat to Know About the MS-13 Street Gang
MS-13 Arrests
National SecurityMilwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Says He Accepted Homeland Security Job
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke leaves Trump Tower on November 28, 2016 in New York City.
crocs-half-marathon
500 Festival
Bizarre

Hero Teen Runs 71-Minute Half Marathon While Wearing Crocs

Sports Illustrated
4:20 PM ET

The two-hour barrier in the marathon was almost broken this past weekend when Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge ran 2:00:25 in a Nike-backed human science project that required fancy shoes. What if the best running shoes aren't ones with a swoosh?

One of the most impressive running performances of the year took place at this weekend's 500 Festival Mini-Marathon in Indianapolis, where 18-year-old Benjamin Pachev ran 71:53 for 16th place while wearing Crocs. His father, Alexander Pachev, was not too far behind and ran 76:07 in Crocs as well.

Benjamin Pachev does it by choice and says the Crocs can last him 2,000 miles while he averages about 65 miles/week.

“It’s like having a little fan that’s just streaming air over your foot,” Benjamin told FOX 59.

Bet you the lab rats at Nike didn't think about that one!

This article originally appeared on SI.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME