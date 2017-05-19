Flames and smoke rise from a wrecked vehicle after it plowed into pedestrians on a busy sidewalk on the corner of West 45th St. and Broadway at Times Square in New York on May 18, 2017.

Volkan Furuncu—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

President Trump departs for first official overseas trip

President Donald Trump will kick off his first foreign trip as leader of the free world, departing today for Saudi Arabia. Trump’s eight-day journey includes visits to Israel, Vatican City, Belgium and Italy. Here’s his itinerary.

Suspect in deadly Times Square accident is charged

A New York City man has been charged with murder after authorities say he plowed his car into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square, killing one and wounding 22, according to the Associated Press . Police said the 26-year-old suspect Richard Rojas was acting erratic before his arrest, but his motive is unclear. An 18-year-old woman visiting from Michigan died in the car rampage.

Dunkin' Donuts is giving out free frozen coffee

Coffee lovers can take advantage today of a one-day offer for free frozen coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts. The coffee chain is handing out samples of its Frozen Dunkin' Coffee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at some locations.

Also:

Voter in Iran are about to elect its first president since the country agreed to limit its nuclear program.

A Swedish prosecutor has dropped a rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange .

Roger Ailes died of bleeding on the brain after falling in his Florida home.

In Hong Kong , one in 10 maids sleeps in a kitchen, toilet or a living room corner.

Chelsea Manning , a transgender former Army soldier, has posted the first photo of herself after being released from prison.

A California man is accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of bees .

